Mark Baldwin shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Mark Baldwin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Baldwin finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

At the 381-yard par-4 first, Baldwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baldwin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Baldwin hit his 186 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Baldwin to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Baldwin had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baldwin to 1 under for the round.

At the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Baldwin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 55-foot putt for birdie. This put Baldwin at 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Baldwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baldwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Baldwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Baldwin to even-par for the round.