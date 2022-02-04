Luke Donald shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Luke Donald hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Donald chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Donald chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Donald's 103 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Donald hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 4 under for the round.