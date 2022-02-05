Lucas Glover shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Lucas Glover hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 147th at 7 over; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

At the 390-yard par-4 11th, Glover got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 12th, Glover missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Glover hit his 221 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Glover to 6 over for the round.

At the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Glover reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Glover at 5 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Glover's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 4 over for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Glover hit a tee shot 111 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Glover hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Glover to 4 over for the round.