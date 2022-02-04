Kurt Kitayama shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kurt Kitayama hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 133rd at 4 over; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 11th, Kitayama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kitayama to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kitayama's 115 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

At the 580-yard par-5 14th, Kitayama's tee shot went 309 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 256 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 55 yards to the right rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Kitayama had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to even-par for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Kitayama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to even for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Kitayama's tee shot went 120 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Kitayama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.