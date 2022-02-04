Kelly Kraft shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kelly Kraft hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

At the 404-yard par-4 third, Kraft reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Kraft at 2 under for the round.

Kraft stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 195-yard par-3 fifth. This moved Kraft to 3 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Kraft hit a tee shot 113 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 4 under for the round.

After a 240 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Kraft chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kraft to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kraft's 148 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 4 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Kraft hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 5 under for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to 4 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 5 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Kraft's his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 5 under for the round.