Justin Lower shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Justin Lower hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 85th at 1 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lower had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Lower to 5 over for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 4 over for the round.