Joshua Creel delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Joshua Creel hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finished the round bogey free. Creel finished his day tied for 95th at even par; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Joshua Creel had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Joshua Creel to 2 under for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Creel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 3 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Creel hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 4 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Creel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Creel to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Creel's 190 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 6 under for the round.