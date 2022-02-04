Johnson Wagner shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Johnson Wagner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wagner finished his day tied for 110th at 1 over; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Wagner hit an approach shot from 126 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Wagner's 106 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 2 under for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Wagner chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Wagner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to 2 under for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Wagner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Wagner's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.