Hayden Buckley shoots 8-under 64 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Hayden Buckley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Buckley had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 4 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Buckley hit a tee shot 114 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 5 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 4 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Buckley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Buckley's 121 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 6 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Buckley to 7 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Buckley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 8 under for the round.