Denny McCarthy rebounds from poor front in second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. McCarthy finished his day tied for 25th at 6 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 272 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Denny McCarthy chipped his fifth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, McCarthy's 144 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 404-yard par-4 third hole, McCarthy had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, McCarthy hit a tee shot 112 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 under for the round.