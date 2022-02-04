Dawie van der Walt shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Dawie van der Walt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 133rd at 4 over; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

At the 390-yard par-4 11th, van der Walt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, van der Walt hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to even for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, van der Walt's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, van der Walt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.

At the 516-yard par-5 second, van der Walt got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 2 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left van der Walt to even for the round.

Van der Walt tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.