David Skinns rebounds from poor front in second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, David Skinns hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Skinns finished his day tied for 47th at 4 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the par-4 11th, David Skinns's 114 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved David Skinns to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Skinns's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Skinns had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Skinns to even for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Skinns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Skinns's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Skinns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Skinns to 3 under for the round.

Skinns got a double bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Skinns to 1 under for the round.