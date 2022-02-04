Bogey-free 3-under 69 by David Hearn in the second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, David Hearn hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hearn finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the par-4 13th, David Hearn's 144 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved David Hearn to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Hearn had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.

Hearn hit his tee at the green on the 178-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.