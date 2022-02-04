  • Bogey-free 3-under 69 by David Hearn in the second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, David Hearn makes a 38-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    David Hearn holes 38-foot birdie putt at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, David Hearn makes a 38-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.