D.J. Trahan shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

D.J. Trahan hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Trahan finished his day tied for 47th at 4 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Trahan had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Trahan's 117 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Trahan's tee shot went 198 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Trahan hit a tee shot 111 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Trahan had a 206 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Trahan's 147 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.