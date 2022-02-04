Chris Kirk shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chris Kirk hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 95th at even par; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the par-5 second, Kirk's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

At the 404-yard par-4 third, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Kirk's 97 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Kirk chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Kirk had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.