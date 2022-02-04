Chez Reavie shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Chez Reavie hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 95th at even par; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

At the 397-yard par-4 15th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Reavie's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Reavie's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Reavie had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.