Cameron Percy shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Cameron Percy hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 85th at 1 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

Percy got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Percy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Percy's 144 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Percy had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Percy to 2 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Percy chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.

Percy hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.