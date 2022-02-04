Brian Stuard shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Brian Stuard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 69th at 2 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Stuard's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Stuard chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Stuard had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.