Brian Harman shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 85th at 1 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Harman had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Harman's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Harman missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Harman to 1 under for the round.