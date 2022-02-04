  • Brian Gay shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brian Gay makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Brian Gay's 15-foot birdie putt at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brian Gay makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.