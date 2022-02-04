Brian Gay shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brian Gay hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 95th at even par; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Gay's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gay to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gay had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Gay to 4 under for the round.

Gay his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gay to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Gay got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gay to 2 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Gay hit a tee shot 110 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Gay hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Gay's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 4 under for the round.