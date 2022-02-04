Brett Drewitt rebounds from poor front in second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brett Drewitt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Drewitt finished his day tied for 110th at 1 over; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

Brett Drewitt got a double bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Brett Drewitt to 2 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Drewitt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 2 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Drewitt chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Drewitt's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to even-par for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Drewitt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Drewitt chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Drewitt hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Drewitt at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Drewitt had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.