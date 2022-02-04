  • Ben Crane shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ben Crane makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Ben Crane nearly aces No. 5 to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ben Crane makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.