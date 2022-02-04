Ben Crane shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ben Crane hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Crane finished his day tied for 121st at 2 over; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Crane had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Crane to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 404-yard par-4 third, Crane chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Crane to even-par for the round.

Crane got a bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Crane to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Crane's 157 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Crane to 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th, Crane had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Crane to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Crane chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Crane to 1 over for the round.