Andrew Novak rebounds from poor front in second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Andrew Novak hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Novak finished his day tied for 133rd at 4 over; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the par-4 15th, Andrew Novak's 86 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Andrew Novak to even-par for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Novak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.

At the 543-yard par-5 18th, Novak got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Novak to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to even for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 404-yard par-4 third, Novak chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Novak hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Novak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.