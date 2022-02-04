Alex Cejka shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Alex Cejka hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Cejka finished his day tied for 142nd at 6 over; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Cejka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cejka to 1 under for the round.

Cejka got a bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cejka to even-par for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Cejka chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cejka to 1 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th, Cejka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cejka to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Cejka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cejka to 1 over for the round.