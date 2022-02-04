Adam Hadwin putts well in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Adam Hadwin hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hadwin finished his day tied for 47th at 4 under; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Adam Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hadwin's 150 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.