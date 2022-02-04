Aaron Baddeley shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Aaron Baddeley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 138th at 5 over; Seamus Power is in 1st at 16 under; Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson, and Tom Hoge are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Austin Smotherman, Matthias Schwab, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

At the 11th, 390-yard par-4, Baddeley hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Baddeley got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Baddeley had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Baddeley's 75 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to even-par for the round.