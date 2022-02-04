Vince Whaley shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Vince Whaley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 111th at 1 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to even-par for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.

Whaley's tee shot went 302 yards to the native area, his second shot went 33 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his approach went 69 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.