6-over 78 by Tommy Gainey in first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Tommy Gainey hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Gainey finished his day tied for 150th at 6 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 11th, 390-yard par-4, Gainey hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Gainey to 1 over for the round.

Gainey got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gainey to 3 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Gainey got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Gainey to 4 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Gainey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gainey to 3 over for the round.

At the 404-yard par-4 third, Gainey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gainey to 4 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Gainey tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Gainey chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Gainey to 5 over for the round.