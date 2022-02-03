Tom Lehman shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Tom Lehman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lehman finished his day tied for 131st at 3 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Lehman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Lehman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lehman hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lehman to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lehman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Lehman to even for the round.

On his second stroke on the 446-yard par-4 10th, Lehman went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the green leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lehman to 1 over for the round.

After a 241 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 13th, Lehman chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lehman to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Lehman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lehman to 3 over for the round.