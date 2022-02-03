  • Tom Hoge delivers a bogey-free 9-under 63 in the first at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the opening round of the the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Tom Hoge drains a 40-foot birdie putt for his sixth straight at the par-4 8th hole.
    Shot of the Day

    Tom Hoge's phenomenal 40-foot birdie is the Shot of the Day

