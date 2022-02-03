Tom Hoge delivers a bogey-free 9-under 63 in the first at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tom Hoge hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finished the round bogey free. Hoge finished his day in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Tom Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Hoge had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

At the 516-yard par-5 second, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hoge's 95 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hoge chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Hoge hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 6 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 7 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Hoge hit a tee shot 116 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 8 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Hoge reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This was his 6th under-par hole in a row and put Hoge at 9 under for the round.