Taylor Pendrith shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Taylor Pendrith hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 51st at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 12th green, Pendrith suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pendrith at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Pendrith had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Pendrith's 104 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Pendrith hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pendrith at even-par for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Pendrith hit a tee shot 114 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.