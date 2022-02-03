Taylor Moore posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Taylor Moore hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finished the round bogey free. Moore finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Moore missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Moore had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Moore chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.