Stewart Cink finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Stewart Cink hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 88th at even par; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Cink chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Cink's 144 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Cink's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Cink had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.