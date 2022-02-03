Stephan Jaeger putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Stephan Jaeger hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jaeger finished his day tied for 111th at 1 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Stephan Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stephan Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Jaeger's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Jaeger to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Jaeger hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Jaeger hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.