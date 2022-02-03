  • Stephan Jaeger putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Stephan Jaeger makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Stephan Jaeger's tee shot sets up birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

