Sean O'Hair shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Sean O'Hair hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 7th at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, O'Hair hit his 184 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 404-yard par-4 third, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 10th, O'Hair got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved O'Hair to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, O'Hair had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, O'Hair hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put O'Hair at 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, O'Hair's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 5 under for the round.