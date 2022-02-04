Scott Stallings putts well in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scott Stallings hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his day tied for 7th at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Scott Stallings's 163 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Stallings had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Stallings's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.