Strong putting brings Scott Piercy an even-par round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Scott Piercy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his day tied for 88th at even par; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Scott Piercy hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Piercy had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Piercy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Piercy to even for the round.