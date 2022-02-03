Scott Brown shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scott Brown hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 74th at 1 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Brown chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Brown got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Brown hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Brown chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Brown chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.