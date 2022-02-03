Ryuji Imada shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ryuji Imada hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. Imada finished his day tied for 88th at even par; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Imada chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Imada to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Imada had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Imada to even for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Imada hit his 121 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Imada to 1 under for the round.

Imada got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Imada to even-par for the round.