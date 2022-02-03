Russell Knox shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Russell Knox hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 51st at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Knox had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Knox at 4 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 10th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Knox's 174 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.

At the 397-yard par-4 15th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.