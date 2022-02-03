Robert Garrigus shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Robert Garrigus hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Garrigus finished his day tied for 127th at 2 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Garrigus chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Garrigus's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Garrigus got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Garrigus had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 2 over for the round.

At the 516-yard par-5 second, Garrigus got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Garrigus to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Garrigus hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Garrigus to 2 over for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Garrigus hit a tee shot 113 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 1 over for the round.