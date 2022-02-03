  • Patrick Rodgers shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Patrick Rodgers makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Rodgers holes 18-footer for opening birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Patrick Rodgers makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.