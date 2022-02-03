Patrick Rodgers shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Patrick Rodgers hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 88th at even par; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Rodgers's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Rodgers chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.