Pat Perez shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pat Perez hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 51st at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 11th, Perez's 95 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a 236 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 15th, Perez chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Perez's his second shot went 34 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, Perez hit his 185 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.