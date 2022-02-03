Nick Watney shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Nick Watney hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 51st at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 11th, Watney's 86 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Watney chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

At the 397-yard par-4 15th, Watney reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Watney at 3 under for the round.

At the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 2 under for the round.