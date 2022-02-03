Nick Taylor shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Nick Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-5 second, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Taylor's 116 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Taylor hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Taylor had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Taylor hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at 4 under for the round.

Taylor got a double bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.