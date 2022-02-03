Nate Lashley shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Nate Lashley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Lashley's 136 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Lashley had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Lashley hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lashley's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.