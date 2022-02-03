  • Mito Pereira shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Mito Pereira's nice approach from rough and birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.