Mito Pereira shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Mito Pereira hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 51st at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Pereira's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Pereira at 1 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Pereira hit a tee shot 108 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Pereira hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pereira at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Pereira's 165 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.