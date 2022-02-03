Michael Gligic shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Michael Gligic hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 51st at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gligic had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.