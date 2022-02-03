Max McGreevy shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Max McGreevy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 111th at 1 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 446-yard par-4 10th, McGreevy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, McGreevy's 111 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, McGreevy's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 39 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, McGreevy got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing McGreevy to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, McGreevy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, McGreevy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left McGreevy to 2 over for the round.