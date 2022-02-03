Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Matt Fitzpatrick hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jonas Blixt and Austin Smotherman are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a 241 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 first, Fitzpatrick chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Fitzpatrick had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Fitzpatrick chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

At the 397-yard par-4 15th, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Fitzpatrick at 3 under for the round.